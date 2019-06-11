New Virginia Tech football offer: Chance Black
Virginia Tech has offered Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman 2021 wide receiver Chance Black. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is Black's first
The latest
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news