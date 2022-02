New Virginia Tech football offer: Champ Thompson

Thompson has built some steam on the recruiting trail, but hasn't taken too many campus visits just yet. He was at Florida State in the Fall (the Noles haven't offered, but he has a preexisting relationship with staffer Kenyatta Watson, who is from the Atlanta area), but there's plenty of work to do before he's ready to narrow the list. Virginia Tech has area recruiters Brad Glenn and Derek Jones on the case, and they'll work to convince him to take a visit to Blacksburg for a spring practice.