Virginia Tech has offered Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot 2025 quarterback/athlete Carter Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Smith is among the many underclassman quarterbacks to pick up a Hokie offer in recent days. As with the others, he is already a high-profile recruit with a number of national offers (and he has taken visits to several of his suitors, as well). With fewer obvious connections to Southwest Florida, the Hokies will have to work to draw serious interest from him, and it may well rely upon putting a better product on the field in 2023 to really catch his eye. Of note, Smith is a dual-threat quarterback who insists he has the athleticism to project to other positions in the long run, which could also be an interesting hook.

----

---