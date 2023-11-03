Virginia Tech has offered Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie 2025 athlete Carson Lawrence. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Vanderbilt (committed), Appalachian State, Connecticut, New Mexico State, Toledo, UAB, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Long Island

The latest

Lawrence has been committed to an SEC program for months, yet Virginia Tech becomes just the second Power-5 program to enter the mix. A teammate of 2024 VT commit Marcellus Barnes, there's a connection to work with him (and a vigorous recruitment may well help the Hokies fend off Georgia's advances at Barnes himself). The Hokies also have a former Vandy assistant after Lawrence as they try to pass the Vanderbilt team to which he's presently committed, and getting him to town for a visit will tell the story here. His National Playmakers Academy training group (Nashville-based) has been kind to the Hokies in recent seasons, which is another mini boost.

Film

Game breakdown

Lawrence is a big-bodied and physical safety who may have the frame to grow into a hybrid player in the long run. He relishes laying big hits, both to break up passes and in the run game, even though he's not a huge guy at this stage. He's got the speed to play as a deep free player - where he's a ballhawk who also shows off the hands that allow him to be a two-way player at this high school level, as well. He has good-not-great change of direction as a defensive back, and he'll want to either become an absolute wizard with his reads (rather than trusting his speed at the high school level to make up for it), improve hip flexibility, or make that transition to more of a box safety i the long run.