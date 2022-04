New Virginia Tech football offer: Carson Gentle

Gentle has had a taste of the recruiting process from an early age: brothers Austin and Jack considered a number of Power-5 programs before committing to Harvard in the 2021 class. Playing at a football powerhouse, he's also going to have plenty of suitors after him. The Chattanooga area has been productive for the Hokies in the recent past, and selling Gentle on the academic and football aspects of becoming a Hokie will be key to getting - and then remaining - into strong position.