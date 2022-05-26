New Virginia Tech football offer: Carmelo Taylor

Virginia Tech became the first to offer the local prospect yesterday morning, with Liberty and Old Dominion following not too long thereafter. Despite a successful junior season on the field (and some impressive track times), he's had a slog to begin garnering major college attention. The fact that the Hokies have opened that book - and are just up the road from his hometown - will likely be appreciated over the course of his recruitment. VT has not traditionally shied away from offering and landing sleeper prospects, especially those from the Commonwealth, and Taylor should remain a target of strong interest.