Virginia Tech has offered Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central 2026 defensive end Camron Brooks. Here's a quick look at him.

As with some other recent offers, Brooks's primary contact with Virginia Tech has been with non-coaching staffers, rather than on-field coaches, so there are some steps to complete before the offer becomes official. However, a player who's having a strong start to his freshman season for a powerful program in the Peach State is worth showing that level of interest in at this stage. With only Cal - all the way across the country - beating VT to the punch, the Hokies are in the door early. But if he develops as expected, there will be plenty of competition over the next three years.

