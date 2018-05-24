If anything, it's a bit of a surprise that Roseman-Sinclair is just getting his offer now: he comes from a key area for the Hokies, he's a teammate of top 2020 receiver target Muhsin Muhammad III, and has already expressed serious interest in the Orange and Maroon. Of course, that VT becomes just the sixth school to offer (and certainly the most accomplished on the defensive side of the ball) means they're not in the door too late here. There's long been mutual interest between the parties, and now that an offer is on the table, the Hokies should be in serious contention for the long haul, likely at or near the top of his contenders (with a visit coming this Summer).