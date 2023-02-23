Virginia tech has offered Brockton (Mass.) 2024 athlete Cameron Monteiro. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkuIFRoYW5rcyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX01pbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaF9NaW5lczwvYT4gYW5kIHRoZSByZXN0IG9mIHRoZSBjb2FjaGlu ZyBzdGFmZi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hWaWxsYWdyYW5hP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFZpbGxhZ3JhbmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGlub19sdXBpbmV0dGk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGxpbm9fbHVwaW5ldHRpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vamdnS2ZYcHpGQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pnZ0tmWHB6RkI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FtZXJvbiBNb250ZWlybyAoQENhbV9Nb250ZWly bzUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FtX01vbnRlaXJv NS9zdGF0dXMvMTYyODQ1NTU1Nzk5MTQ4NTQ0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Monteiro has been to Boston College - the local school - on several occasions, but he plans to expand his travels this Summer. Virginia Tech has offered him as a wide receiver, which means Fontel Mines is on the case (and Mines has been one of the Hokies' stronger recruiters to date). Should Blacksburg make it onto the itinerary, the Hokies should have a legitimate shot here, though it's worth noting with a ton of high-end players within the six-hour footprint, space may be tough to come by at the position as the process continues on.

Film

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTY5MDMyNjcvNjM4NjUyYThhMDE4Y2EwNDM0ZThk MzUyJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=