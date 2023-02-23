New Virginia Tech football offer: Cameron Monteiro
Virginia tech has offered Brockton (Mass.) 2024 athlete Cameron Monteiro. Here's a quick look at him.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---
Other offers
The latest
Monteiro has been to Boston College - the local school - on several occasions, but he plans to expand his travels this Summer. Virginia Tech has offered him as a wide receiver, which means Fontel Mines is on the case (and Mines has been one of the Hokies' stronger recruiters to date). Should Blacksburg make it onto the itinerary, the Hokies should have a legitimate shot here, though it's worth noting with a ton of high-end players within the six-hour footprint, space may be tough to come by at the position as the process continues on.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---