Virginia Tech has offered Medina (Tenn.) 2024 tight end Cameron Clark. Here's a quick look at him.

Clark was offered during a blitz from tight ends coach Tyler Bowen yesterday afternoon, wherein the Hokie assistant (who is also the program's offensive coordinator) seemed to set up the tight end recruiting board for the 2024 class. Clark is the most-obscure of the bunch: hailing from a small Tennessee town outside of Jackson, he'd picked up a Vandy offer in November, but basically all of his other attention came from mid-major programs. The Hokies have worked to establish a foothold in the Volunteer State, and while Clark isn' from the Eastern portion that they've prioritized, he could help strengthen the bonds there. Getting him to a junior day this Winter will be a priority.

----

