Virginia Tech has offered Malvern (Pa.) Prep 2026 defensive tackle Cam Brickle. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hFQnJvb2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVCcm9va3M8L2E+IEnigJltIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8g cmVjZWl2ZSBhIHNjaG9sYXJzaGlwIGZyb20gVmlyZ2luaWEgdGVjaCBVbml2 ZXJzaXR5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoR3Vl cmllcmE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoR3VlcmllcmE8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVBGQlJlY3J1aXRzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNUEZCUmVjcnVpdHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BSWlBBdmljP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBQUlpQQXZpYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P bjNSZWNydWl0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT24zUmVjcnVpdHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJpYW5Eb2huMjQ3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFGb290YmFsbE5ld3M/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhRm9vdGJhbGxOZXdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2llc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFLVTc3 Z3NhVE4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xS1U3N2dzYVROPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENhbWVyb24gQnJpY2tsZSBsbCAoQENhbWJyaWNrbGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FtYnJpY2tsZS9zdGF0dXMvMTY1Mzgw ODEyNTc2ODYwOTc5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia, Connecticut, Temple

The latest

Brickle is new to the Hokies' radar, but as with several other players from the region, he has an existing relationship with lead recruiter Elijah Brooks, who was also his point of contact at Maryland back when the Terps offered. Brickle has taken a number of visits to programs like Rutgers and Penn State (both within a couple hours of his school), and even headed farther out to a Michigan team that hasn't yet offered. Getting him to Blacksburg soon is important. As with many of these younger prospects, the Hokies have plenty of opportunity to show improvement on the field as a sales pitch, as well.

Game breakdown

Brickle is a good-sized defensive tackle (as a freshman!) who shows good burst off the line and a desire to play downhill and reset the line of scrimmage in the backfield. He shows good upper-body strength and the ability to drive an offensive lineman backward on the bull rush. As might be expected for a younger player, he's reliant on his physical gifts rather than refined technique at this point, and learning the intricacies of hand-fighting will allow him to have a broader range of ways to win at the line. He's also aggressive to a fault at times, and learning some patience in run defense will help him find success when he doesn't disrupt the play immediately.

Film

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc0MTg0MzkvNjM3NWE4YmZiZDc1MzkwMjA4ZDcz YWFkJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=