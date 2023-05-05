New Virginia Tech football offer: Cameron Brickle
Virginia Tech has offered Malvern (Pa.) Prep 2026 defensive tackle Cam Brickle. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia, Connecticut, Temple
The latest
Brickle is new to the Hokies' radar, but as with several other players from the region, he has an existing relationship with lead recruiter Elijah Brooks, who was also his point of contact at Maryland back when the Terps offered. Brickle has taken a number of visits to programs like Rutgers and Penn State (both within a couple hours of his school), and even headed farther out to a Michigan team that hasn't yet offered. Getting him to Blacksburg soon is important. As with many of these younger prospects, the Hokies have plenty of opportunity to show improvement on the field as a sales pitch, as well.
Game breakdown
Brickle is a good-sized defensive tackle (as a freshman!) who shows good burst off the line and a desire to play downhill and reset the line of scrimmage in the backfield. He shows good upper-body strength and the ability to drive an offensive lineman backward on the bull rush. As might be expected for a younger player, he's reliant on his physical gifts rather than refined technique at this point, and learning the intricacies of hand-fighting will allow him to have a broader range of ways to win at the line. He's also aggressive to a fault at times, and learning some patience in run defense will help him find success when he doesn't disrupt the play immediately.
Film
