New Virginia Tech football offer: Camerin Marshall

Marshall is a high school teammate of 2022 signee Daequan Wright, and the connections between the Hokies and the program at Perry High are strong. A relatively unknown prospect, Marshall's only previous offer came from Georgia State (and Buffalo offered shortly after the Hokies), so there should be a strong chance to build a lead before others get involved. Expect a visit along with Wright - and PWO candidate Khiari Miiller, another player from the talented Perry program - for a spring practice.