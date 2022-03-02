New Virginia Tech football offer: Cameren Fleming

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2023 cornerback Camren Fleming. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Minnesota, Tennessee, Kent State, Marshall
The latest
Fleming is just starting to build his offer list, but has taken visits to a number of programs, including Penn State (last Summer), Michigan, and Virginia (during the Fall). The connections to Brent Pry through his PSU recruitment can be a good starting point, and the in-state prospect plans to make the short trip from Richmond to Blalcksburg March 19 (he also has trips planned for spring practices at UNC, UVa, and others), and that should help kick his recruitment up to another level, and determine just how long the Hokies will be able to remain in the hunt - after a few years struggling to recruit the private schools in the Richmond area.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!