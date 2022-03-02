New Virginia Tech football offer: Cameren Fleming

Fleming is just starting to build his offer list, but has taken visits to a number of programs, including Penn State (last Summer), Michigan, and Virginia (during the Fall). The connections to Brent Pry through his PSU recruitment can be a good starting point, and the in-state prospect plans to make the short trip from Richmond to Blalcksburg March 19 (he also has trips planned for spring practices at UNC, UVa, and others), and that should help kick his recruitment up to another level, and determine just how long the Hokies will be able to remain in the hunt - after a few years struggling to recruit the private schools in the Richmond area.