 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Cameren Fleming
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-02 11:10:57 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Cameren Fleming

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2023 cornerback Camren Fleming. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Minnesota, Tennessee, Kent State, Marshall

The latest

Fleming is just starting to build his offer list, but has taken visits to a number of programs, including Penn State (last Summer), Michigan, and Virginia (during the Fall). The connections to Brent Pry through his PSU recruitment can be a good starting point, and the in-state prospect plans to make the short trip from Richmond to Blalcksburg March 19 (he also has trips planned for spring practices at UNC, UVa, and others), and that should help kick his recruitment up to another level, and determine just how long the Hokies will be able to remain in the hunt - after a few years struggling to recruit the private schools in the Richmond area.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}