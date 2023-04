Virginia Tech has offered Davie (Fla.) Western 2026 tight end Calerbe Hermane. Here's a quick look at him.

Hermane visited in late January along with 2024 Hokies quarterback commit Davi Belfort (before Belfort made the call in favor of Virginia Tech). That's a good start to the recruitment off the jump, and the fact that his high school QB is headed to Blacksburg is another strong link that the Orange and Maroon can take advantage of. It's early in the process for a kid who's still in his freshman year of high school, but you'd be hard-pressed to say the Hokies have done anything less than put their best foot forward so far.

