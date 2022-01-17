New Virginia Tech football offer: Caleb Woodson

Virginia Tech has offered Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield 2023 safety Caleb Woodson. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
Woodson has been reasonably well-traveled around the region, with stops at a few ACC and Big Ten schools in the Fall. However, the Hokies become the first to issue him a scholarship offer. Woodson had an affinity for the Orange and Maroon growing up, and while that doesn't mean he's a lock for VT, it's certainly a good starting point. He also took a trip for the Notre Dame game in the Fall, so he's built familiarity with the campus and program, and continuing to sell him on the vision of the new staff will be key in remaining in the thick of his recruitment until the end.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!