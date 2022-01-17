 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Caleb Woodson
New Virginia Tech football offer: Caleb Woodson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield 2023 safety Caleb Woodson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Woodson has been reasonably well-traveled around the region, with stops at a few ACC and Big Ten schools in the Fall. However, the Hokies become the first to issue him a scholarship offer. Woodson had an affinity for the Orange and Maroon growing up, and while that doesn't mean he's a lock for VT, it's certainly a good starting point. He also took a trip for the Notre Dame game in the Fall, so he's built familiarity with the campus and program, and continuing to sell him on the vision of the new staff will be key in remaining in the thick of his recruitment until the end.

Film

