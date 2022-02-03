New Virginia Tech football offer: Caleb Williams

Williams comes from the Richmond area, which is obviously an extremely important one for the Hokies under Brent Pry's administration. He picked up his offer after visiting Blacksburg for the major junior day over the weekend, so he's gotten a taste of campus (and the coaching staff dropped by his high school prior, so there's some relationship-building going on in a major way). It's still very early for a player who projects to be one of the tops in the state, but the Hokies should begin at the top of the heap, and remain there as long as they want to continue dedicating the resources to remain.