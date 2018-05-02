Penn State took an early lead for Williams, and obviously the Nittany Lions have a lot to sell to quarterbacks right now. However, Williams is a very young prospect, and there's plenty of time for his recruitment to take twists and turns. That he comes from a pipeline area for the Hokies is a huge benefit (though Gonzaga is not one of the schools at which VT has the most consistent success in the DMV region), and he should have the opportunity to visit multiple times in the course of the next few years. This story is yet to be fully written.