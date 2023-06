Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Palisades 2027 wide receiver Caleb Kearney. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

Kearney was offered after a visit to participate in the Hokies' 7-on-7 camp over the weekend along with his Palisades High team. Or more accurately, his future team, given that Kearney is just going to be a freshman this Fall. The Hokies are certainly ahead of the curve, having hosted him and being the first to offer. With ace recruiter Fontel Mines on his trail, there's no question that VT has the juice to stay in the mix. However, there's a long way to go before Signing Day 2027, and there will almost certainly be many more suitors entering the mix along the way.

Kearney does not have any publicly-available film to evaluate.

