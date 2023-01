Virginia Tech has offered Wyomissing (Pa.) 2024 offensive lineman Caleb Brewer. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Brent Pry and Joe Rudolph's swings through east and central Pennsylvania resulted in yet another offer, with a rising senior offensive lineman benefitting in Brewer. Players from his school have traditionally been penciled ini for Penn State, but while he has taken multiple visits to State College, the Nittany Lions have not offered yet. The connections Pry has from his time there, and Rudolph from recruiting the Keystone State as a coach at Wisconsin, should pay off in serious attention. However, this is already a heavily-coveted player, so the Hokies will have to get him on campus soon to have a real shot to get into the mix. He is interested ini studying engineering, which could help the Hokies.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---