New Virginia Tech football offer: Bud Coombs

Virginia Tech has offered hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2025 running back Bud Coombs. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Penn State

The latest

Coombs's other three offers come from programs with connection to DC (Boston College DB coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was a longtime high school coach there, and got into college coaching at Maryland), and for Maryland - which is almost literally across the street - and Penn State, at DeMatha in particular. However, Tyler Bowen's past jobs have seen him dominate this recruiting area, including for Penn State. With VT already having reeled in a Class of 2023 commitment from DeMatha, the bonds are only building, and there's plenty of time in the next two-plus years to impress Coombs.

Film

