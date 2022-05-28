New Virginia Tech football offer: Bud Coombs

Coombs's other three offers come from programs with connection to DC (Boston College DB coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was a longtime high school coach there, and got into college coaching at Maryland), and for Maryland - which is almost literally across the street - and Penn State, at DeMatha in particular. However, Tyler Bowen's past jobs have seen him dominate this recruiting area, including for Penn State. With VT already having reeled in a Class of 2023 commitment from DeMatha, the bonds are only building, and there's plenty of time in the next two-plus years to impress Coombs.