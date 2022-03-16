New Virginia Tech football offer: Bryce West

Virginia Tech has offered Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville 2024 cornerback Bryce West. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Akron, Charlotte, Miami (OH), ToledoMEDIUM — NONE
The latest
Going after a player from Ohio is relatively new for Virginia Tech (and it's particularly odd given that OL coach Joe Rudolph, VT's most-experienced coach in the area, is not involved just yet). That said, West was offered by Penn State when head Hokie Brent Pry was still the defensive coordinator there, so connections to the staff already have some groundwork. That said, players from Glenville (West transferred from nearby Solon High after his freshman year) almost never end up anywhere other than Ohio State if the Buckeyes want them, so this will be a difficult recruitment even in the best of circumstances. The Hokies are betting on themselves to make it competitive.
