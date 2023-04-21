Virginia Tech has offered Belleville (Mich.) 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood. Here's a quick look at him.

This is... an ambitious offer from the Hokies. It's been a long time since they've even been seriously involved for a five-star prospect, much less one of the top-5 players in the country, and who hails from out-of-region, no less. Underwood has taken visits around the country, but has been nowhere more than in-state options Michigan (where he's regarded to be leaning) and Michigan State. If the Hokies can get him on a visit, maybe they stay alive in the recruitment for a while, but it will take a major turnaround on the field this Fall to be much more than window-dressing in the end.

