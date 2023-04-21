New Virginia Tech football offer: Bryce Underwood
Virginia Tech has offered Belleville (Mich.) 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington, Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, Miami (OH), South Florida, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Howard, Morgan State, Youngstown State
The latest
This is... an ambitious offer from the Hokies. It's been a long time since they've even been seriously involved for a five-star prospect, much less one of the top-5 players in the country, and who hails from out-of-region, no less. Underwood has taken visits around the country, but has been nowhere more than in-state options Michigan (where he's regarded to be leaning) and Michigan State. If the Hokies can get him on a visit, maybe they stay alive in the recruitment for a while, but it will take a major turnaround on the field this Fall to be much more than window-dressing in the end.
Film
