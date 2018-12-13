Steele has a relatively small offer list at this time, but the schools that are on it tend to be pretty high-level defensive squads, some of which offered after seeing him in camp. He's an in-state player from an area in which the Hokies want to return to their status as the traditional power (though he actually hails from Raleigh... which is an area VT has actually had a pretty good track record of success lately), and should have plenty of opportunities to make his way to Blacksburg for visits in the next two-plus years. With an offer in hand, look for that first trip to come at some point this Winter.