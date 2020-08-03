HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Bryce Goodner

New Virginia Tech football offer: Bryce Goodner
Virginia Tech has offered Athens (Tenn.) McMinn County 2021 offensive lineman Bryce Goodner. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Air Force, Charlotte, Navy Nevada, Rice, Toledo
