New Virginia Tech football offer: Bryce Carter
Virginia Tech has offered Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale 2021 defensive end Bryce Carter. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is Carter's first (UVa followed shortly thereafter).
The latest
Carter performed at the Hokies' weekend camp, at which time he impressed the coaches enough to pick up the opportunity to play in Blacksburg for the long haul. VT was in the door first, and the offer came on the heels of a visit to campus, which should set them up to be in this one for the long haul. It's still extremely early in his process, so it remains to be seen how many other programs join the hunt.