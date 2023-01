Virginia Tech has offered Walkertown (N.C.) 2025 quarterback Bryce Baker. Here's a quick look at him.

Baker gets an offer after several members of the VT staff canvassed North Caroline over the past few days. With a few other options - including hometown Wake Forest - already on board, he's taking his time to explore the programs that are showing genuine interest in him. He's taken a handful of visits (mostly to nearby programs) and wants to expand his travels before he begins thinking about narrowing a list at all. He plans to visit Appalachian State this weekend, so the Hokies won't likely have a chance to host him until March rolls around.

----

