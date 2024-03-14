Virginia Tech has offered Cleveland (Ohio) Gilmour 2025 tight end Brody Lennon. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Akron, Ohio, Toledo

The latest

Lennon has emerged as a top Midwest target over the course of the late Winter months, and he's blossomed from a guy with the MAC offers and a handful of lower-level power conference options into a kid that has plenty of Power-4 attention. VT hasn't consistently beaten out the Kentuckys and Pitts of the world for kids with that type of option - and Lennon is also fielding pursuit from Ohio State by now. VT will need to get him to a spring practice to remain in the mix.

Film

Game breakdown

In an era of tight end prospects who are glorified wide receivers with frames that can fill out, Lennon is very much not that: he has the built-out body to be an impact blocker, and he still has the long speed to turn catches into big yardage. He's not an immediate quick-twitch guy off the line or in his route-running, but he can make plays on the ball even when he's not open, and he has outstanding hands. When he does build up a head of steam, he can outrun defensive backs at the high school level, and he can weave through traffic to find the endzone. Improving his flexibility and burst as he gets bigger will be very important, but he's a balanced player.