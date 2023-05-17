New Virginia Tech football offer: Brody Keefe
Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2026 wide receiver Brody Keefe. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Charlotte
The latest
Just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, Keefe has not been super-active on the recruiting trail just yet, though he did take in spring games at Wake Forest and Charlotte in April. Virginia Tech becomes the first Power-5 and second overall offer on the table for him, and that should facilitate a visit to campus early in camp season this June. With WRs coach Fontel Mines - perhaps the best recruiter on the staff - on his trail, Virginia Tech should be able to remain in the forefront as long as they keep prioritizing Keefe.
Game breakdown
Keefe shows good burst off the line, but in getting to top speed he's a bit of a long strider - he'll want to work on keeping his steps a bit shorter (particularly as he gears down to make a break) when possible in order to maintain maximum agility. He does have the speed to get behind defensive backs and the leaping ability to go up and win jump balls. His body control in the air to track passes and reel them in is also impressive. He can be effective with the ball in his hands, but for the time being his primary use is as a deep threat, and he'll want to expand his mastery of the route tree rather than being a "screen or bomb" guy over the next couple years. The tools are there, though.
Film
