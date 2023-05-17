Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2026 wide receiver Brody Keefe. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB0YWxrIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaF9NaW5lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hf TWluZXM8L2E+IHRvZGF5ISBTbyBodW1ibGVkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2Zm ZXIgdG8gcGxheSBmb290YmFsbCBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0hva2llc0ZCYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tp ZXNGQmFsbDwvYT4g8J+YpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Nhcm9saW5hU3RhcnNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2Fyb2xp bmFTdGFyc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21h dXJpY2VoYXJyaXMwMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWF1cmljZWhh cnJpczAzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcnZp blJpZGdlRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hcnZpblJpZGdlRkI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zUmVjcnVpdHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9uM1JlY3J1aXRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0hPT1BTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBVQ0hPT1BTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VD TkNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVUNOQ0Zvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU1RB UlNCUkVFRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NU QVJTQlJFRUQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LUDY0M01YOGky Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1A2NDNNWDhpMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBC cm9keSBLZWVmZSAoQEJyb2R5SEtlZWZlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jyb2R5SEtlZWZlL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU4NTYyNjU0ODUwNTAy NjczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Charlotte

The latest

Just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, Keefe has not been super-active on the recruiting trail just yet, though he did take in spring games at Wake Forest and Charlotte in April. Virginia Tech becomes the first Power-5 and second overall offer on the table for him, and that should facilitate a visit to campus early in camp season this June. With WRs coach Fontel Mines - perhaps the best recruiter on the staff - on his trail, Virginia Tech should be able to remain in the forefront as long as they keep prioritizing Keefe.

Game breakdown

Keefe shows good burst off the line, but in getting to top speed he's a bit of a long strider - he'll want to work on keeping his steps a bit shorter (particularly as he gears down to make a break) when possible in order to maintain maximum agility. He does have the speed to get behind defensive backs and the leaping ability to go up and win jump balls. His body control in the air to track passes and reel them in is also impressive. He can be effective with the ball in his hands, but for the time being his primary use is as a deep threat, and he'll want to expand his mastery of the route tree rather than being a "screen or bomb" guy over the next couple years. The tools are there, though.

Film