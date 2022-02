New Virginia Tech football offer: Brody Barnhardt

Barnhardt has already visited Virginia Tech on multiple occasions, last June and again for a game in October - but the previous coaching staff never offered, so he's taken a major step forward int he relationship with the Hokies. That he took multiple trips up from the Charlotte area even before that offer is massive. VT has offered 2023 teammate Chris Peal and multiple classmates at Providence Day, so the groundwork is laid to remain a massive factor in his recruitment in the long run.