New Virginia Tech football offer: Brion Murray
Virginia Tech has offered Coffeyville (Kan.) CC 2019 Juco cornerback Brion Murray. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Texas Tech, Tennessee-Martin (and other FCS programs)
The latest
Virginia Tech hosted Murray over the weekend, along with his junior college teammate Jomaious Williams. Both beaded to Blacksburg without an offer, both now hold one after the Hokies made the trip worth their while. While Murray does have a trip to Texas Tech upcoming for the weekend, it does seem likely that both end up in Orange and Maroon, and do so together. The package deal aspect, the opportunity (especially for Williams, but also for Murray), and the level of need at Virginia Tech may be hard to match. Murray is a Delaware native (Williams is from Georgia), and getting back to the East Coast-ish could be appealing, too.