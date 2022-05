New Virginia Tech football offer: Brian Robinson

Robinson picked up his offer at the conclusion of a visit to Blacksburg, so he's already seen campus and has some familiarity with the program - and was proactive in seeking that out before he held an offer. He's been around the Great Lakes region as well, with trips throughout the Big Ten, plus Notre Dame and several trips to nearby Pittsburgh. Offered by DC/linebackers coach Chris Marve (with DL grad assistant Korey Rush also involved), he's seen as growing into a pass-rusher or playing as a big inside LB. VT is off to a good start (though it's worth noting that he's already visited Ohio State, and the Buckeyes may be tough to beat should they opt to offer down the line).