New Virginia Tech football offer: Brian Allen
Virginia Tech has offered Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More 2022 defensive lineman Brian Allen Jr.. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue, Toledo, others
