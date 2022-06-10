New Virginia Tech football offer: Brett Elliott

Elliott has shown plenty of initiative to take visits to schools before picking up an offer (Boston College, Penn State, and Pitt among his travels this Spring), and that paid off yesterday with an offer from Virginia Tech. His opportunity to view campus put the Orange and Maroon squarely in the thick of his recruitment, and VT should stay there. Elliott is a two-way prospect with the Hokies initially telling him that they see his future on offense (whereas Nebraska, for example, has hinted toward defensive end), and he has the skills to be a well-rounded tight end by the time he's on his way out of high school.