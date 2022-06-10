New Virginia Tech football offer: Brett Elliott

Virginia Tech has offered Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols 2024 tight end Brett Elliott. Here's a quick look at him.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Other offers
The latest
Elliott has shown plenty of initiative to take visits to schools before picking up an offer (Boston College, Penn State, and Pitt among his travels this Spring), and that paid off yesterday with an offer from Virginia Tech. His opportunity to view campus put the Orange and Maroon squarely in the thick of his recruitment, and VT should stay there. Elliott is a two-way prospect with the Hokies initially telling him that they see his future on offense (whereas Nebraska, for example, has hinted toward defensive end), and he has the skills to be a well-rounded tight end by the time he's on his way out of high school.
Film
