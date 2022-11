Virginia Tech has offered Aiken (S.C.) 2024 defensive back Braylon Staley. Here's a quick look at him.

Staley visited for the Georgia Tech game, and was offered by grad assistant Jeron Gouveia-Winslow at that time. The Hokies have consistently done pretty well in Upstate South Carolina (particularly when they haven't had to compete directly with Clemson), and getting in the door early with both a visit and an offer is a nice start. The Orange and Maroon are setting up well to be in this one for the long term. Situations can change quickly when other major competitors get involved, though, so continuing to build a lead will be important.

