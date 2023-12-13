Virginia Tech has offered Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons 2026 defensive back Braylon Peebles. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Louisville, SMU

The latest

The younger brother of outgoing Duke defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles (who visited Blacksburg as a transfer prospect last weekend), Braylon Peebles is not a hot target around the region yet, but the Hokies are ahead of the curve in offering (they also offered teammate Aiden Smalls today). Should the Orange and Maroon land a transfer commitment from Big Bro, it stands to reason that they'll be in extremely good shape with Braylon. The next couple years should provide lots of opportunity for twists and turns, and depending on the Hokies' vigor of pursuit and on-field activity, they've set themselves up well to have a real shot here.

Film

Game breakdown

Peebles's physique - short legs, tall chest - makes him look like he's not moving quite as fast as he is at times, but he has the speed to be a deep centerfield DB at the next level. His agility may need to improve as his body gets stronger, since at this point he has to plant, collect his mass on that plant leg, and redirect in three semi-distinct actions to make hard cuts with and without the ball, and he's solid but not truly smooth making shallower cuts. He reads opponents' offensive plays well, and plays with a physical edge that will only get more intimidating as he enters his upperclassman years and becomes more physically mature.