Virginia Tech has offered Henrico (Va.) Varina 2026 linebacker Braylon Hood. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Pittsburgh

The latest

Pitt was the first offer for Hood, and his recruitment hasn't taken off quite as quickly as may have been expected. He camped in Blacksburg last Summer without taking home an offer, but the staff saw enough from his recently-released sophomore film to hop on board. Given Fontel Mines's prowess in recruiting the Richmond area, the Orange and Maroon should have every opportunity to impress and ultimately land a player who grewq up a Hokies fan as long as they continue to want him.

Film

Game breakdown

Hood does an outstanding job of taking deliberate steps while reading his keys, then firing forward (or dropping into coverage) when that key indicates he should do so. Similarly, he does a good job timing snaps on the blitz, and reacting when the play develops in a way he didn't expect. His instincts are strong. He is certainly on the smaller side for a true ILB at this stage, and will need to bulk up without losing any of that mobility to continue having success as the players he's facing get bigger and stronger. He's still willing to get in the mix and is a physical tackler, and he should be a very solid prospect as his physique develops.