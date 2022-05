New Virginia Tech football offer: Braylan Lovelace

This offer came at the conclusion of a campus visit. Playing at a smaller school outside of Pittsburgh, Lovelace doesn't have a high-profile recruitment yet, but the Hokies' connections to the region from their time at Penn State have certainly helped here. Although he's a running back for his high school team, the Hokies like his 6-3, 200-pound frame as a potential linebacker at the next level. Being the first Power-5 program in the hunt is a good start, but follow-through will tell the story of how seriously he takes the Orange and Maroon.