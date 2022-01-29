New Virginia Tech football offer: Braydon Lee

Lee has picked up the majority of his offers over the past couple weeks, so while there are some big-timers on his list, it's not like the Hokies are particularly late to the game here. He hails from the DC area, and the coaching staff is doubling down on its efforts to be a serious contender in the region - stopping by the high school earlier this week before issuing the offer. There will be plenty of competition here, but a version of the Hokies that plays the way Brent Pry and his staff expect to would be a serious contender.