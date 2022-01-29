New Virginia Tech football offer: Braydon Lee

Virginia Tech has offered Springdale (Md.) Flowers 2024 cornerback Braydon Lee. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Maryland, Ohio State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, several others
The latest
Lee has picked up the majority of his offers over the past couple weeks, so while there are some big-timers on his list, it's not like the Hokies are particularly late to the game here. He hails from the DC area, and the coaching staff is doubling down on its efforts to be a serious contender in the region - stopping by the high school earlier this week before issuing the offer. There will be plenty of competition here, but a version of the Hokies that plays the way Brent Pry and his staff expect to would be a serious contender.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!