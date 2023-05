Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte Providence Day 2025 cornerback Braxton Winston. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Virginia Tech has historically one pretty well in the Charlotte area (particularly in the past decade or so), and getting a major foothold at one of the region's most-productive high schools when it comes to Power-5 talent is a next step. Winston has been fairly limited on the recruiting trail so far, but has a handful of major offers. Gettin him to campus this Summer - likely as a member of a group from the Charlotte area (and even specifically from Providence Day) would be a nice first step toward having some staying power in his recruitment.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---