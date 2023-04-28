Virginia Tech has offered Alcoa (Tenn.) 2024 wide receiver Brandon Winton. Here's a quick look at him.

After starting his high school career at Knoxville's Webb School, Winton transferred to suburban Alcoa High, which has been a major program of interest for the Hokies. 2023 signee Lance Williams is an alum, and prospects from that program have made many visits to Blacksburg. The obvious catch here: Winton committed to South Florida over a number of Power-5 options just a month ago, so it'd be unwise to assume that even a program with some connections to his high school is suddenly a game-changer in his recruitment. A visit is likely, but the Hokies will have to knock it out of the park to have a realistic shot at this point.

