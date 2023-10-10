Virginia Tech has offered Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh 2025 wide receiver Brandon Finney. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Charlatte, Marshall, UNLV

The latest

The Hokies have brought a number of players from McDonogh School in the Baltimore area on visits so far this Fall. While that hasn't yet included Finney, the relationships built with the program will be helpful in the early stages of his recruitment. As the Orange and Maroon work their way back into recruiting power status in the DMV up to Charm City, being early-movers on players like Finney will be important, both for the future and in getting a strong early foothold via area recruiting ace Elijah Brooks.

Film

Game breakdown

Finney is a long, lean receiver who has a bit of a slot mentality - find openings in the middle of the field, move to the ball, and make plays after the catch - with a body that will probably see him grow into a traditional outside pass-catcher. That type of skillset should serve in in the long run, and make him a more complete receiver. He has the ability to run sharp routes, and he can reach away from his body to make catches. He does need to more consistently catch with his hands rather than his chest plate when the ball is near his body. He's also not a blazer either in getting deep or with the ball in his hands, but that may improve as his lower body gets stronger.