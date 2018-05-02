New Virginia Tech football offer: Brandon Dorlus
Virginia Tech has offered Deerfield Beach (Fla.) 2019 defensive end Brandon Dorlus. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Tennessee
The latest
Dorlus has already taken a few out-of-state visits, tracking north through Kentucky on his spring break. Now that Virginia Tech's in the mix, they'd like to get a visit out of him, but might have to wait until the Summer to make that happen. The Hokies have offered other players from the area (and even from his school), which could help build some connections, but this will be a battle they need to fight their way into.