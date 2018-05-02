Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: Brandon Dorlus

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Deerfield Beach (Fla.) 2019 defensive end Brandon Dorlus. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Tennessee

The latest

Dorlus has already taken a few out-of-state visits, tracking north through Kentucky on his spring break. Now that Virginia Tech's in the mix, they'd like to get a visit out of him, but might have to wait until the Summer to make that happen. The Hokies have offered other players from the area (and even from his school), which could help build some connections, but this will be a battle they need to fight their way into.

Film

