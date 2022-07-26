 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Branden Palmer
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-26 20:22:49 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Branden Palmer

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2023 defensive end Branden Palmer. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia, Central Michigan, Connecticut, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, Holy Cross, James Madison

The latest

Palmer has a few other Power-5 offers, though it's not clear at this point exactly how much of a priority he is for those teams. New interest from the Hokies has come mostly from personnel staffers, so there's a bit of relationship-building to do before VT is fully on-board, as well. At this stage, the need for a pass-rusher has the coaching staff pushing for a visit this week (and a potential evaluation opportunity at camp), and things can be taken to the next level if that does indeed come to fruition.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}