New Virginia Tech football offer: Branden Palmer

Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2023 defensive end Branden Palmer. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia, Central Michigan, Connecticut, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, Holy Cross, James Madison
The latest
Palmer has a few other Power-5 offers, though it's not clear at this point exactly how much of a priority he is for those teams. New interest from the Hokies has come mostly from personnel staffers, so there's a bit of relationship-building to do before VT is fully on-board, as well. At this stage, the need for a pass-rusher has the coaching staff pushing for a visit this week (and a potential evaluation opportunity at camp), and things can be taken to the next level if that does indeed come to fruition.
Film
