Virginia Tech has offered Newbury Park (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Smigiel has already been able to take some key visits, including several around the Pac-12 region and one to a Michigan program that seems to have pulled ahead at this early stage of his process. His dad (also the head coach at his high school) played at offensive line at Arizona - and briefly for the Browns in the NFL - and the Wildcats were the first program to issue the younger Smigiel a scholarship offer. Virginia Tech will have to get him on campus (and it's possible they do for a camp this Summer), and more importantly, put a good product on the field in order to have a real shot.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---