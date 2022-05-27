New Virginia Tech football offer: Brady Prieskorn
Virginia Tech has offered Rochester (Mich.) Adams 2024 tight end Brady Prieskorn. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Memphis, Toledo
The latest
You certainly won't be accusing tight ends coach Tyler Bowen of shying away from competition. Prieskorn is a top-flight tight end from a region where the Hokies have had extremely limited recruiting success over the years, and he already has offers from (and has taken visits to) some of his region's top powers - and beyond. That's a tough uphill battle, but the coaching staff is confident that showing positive signs on the field this Fall will put Virginia Tech back in the discussion for this caliber of recruit - and there's plenty of time left in the process for a 2024 player.
Film
