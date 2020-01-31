Davis is already one of the most-offered quarterback prospects in the Class of 2022. While he doesn't claim any leaders, SEC programs not only hopped into the mix first, but seem to have caught his eye the most quickly - with Penn State (a consistently successful recruiter in the First State) also looking solid, given Davis has taken multiple visits to Happy Valley. His dad played football at Florida, which helps explain some of his interest in the Gators and the Southeast, but the Hokies should have multiple chances to host him over the next two-plus years and crack into the mix.