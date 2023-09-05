Virginia Tech has offered Cleveland (Ohio) Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2025 safety/athlete Bo Jackson. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron

The latest

While he's a high-level safety, Virginia Tech has broached the possibility of running back (including his offer from RBs coach Elijah Brooks, who has another connection given Jackson is originally from Baltimore, right in the recruiting wheelhouse), as have most of the top schools recruiting him. When a player from his region has the Michigans, Notre Dames, and Ohio States of the world after him, it can sometimes be a tough ask for the Hokies to remain at the forefront. however, he's shown to be willing to make far-flung visits (to places like Rutgers, even - not exactly a mecca of high-level football), and a strong 2023 season should keep the Hokies in the mix.

Film

Game breakdown

While he doesn't have the biggest frame, Jackson plays bigger than he is, bringing some physicality to both sides of the ball. He uses leverage and closing speed to constrict space in the secondary, or to make subtle cuts to set defenders up to bounce off him with the ball in his hands. He's good moving in various directions, and while he's not an elite hip-flipper, he can transition from a backpedal or shuffle to a turn-and-run posture pretty well. He has good speed to pull away from defenders at the second level, and his short-range agility is suited to finding those gaps when carrying the rock.