Virginia Tech has offered Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic 2025 quarterback Blake Herbert. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoY3Jpc3QxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaGNyaXN0MTwvYT4gSSBhbSB1bmJlbGlldmFibHkgZXhjaXRlZCB0 byBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVkIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVjaCBV bml2ZXJzaXR5ISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hQcnlWVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQcnlWVDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlckJvd2VuP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlckJvd2VuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NDUmFpZGVyX0ZCYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDQ1JhaWRlcl9GQmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NMl9RQmFjYWRlbXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE0yX1FCYWNhZGVteTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CeEJfdHJhaW5pbmczNzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJ4Ql90 cmFpbmluZzM3MTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0VUQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0VUQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BoankwalYxeGMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9waGp5MGpWMXhjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJsYWtl IEhlYmVydCAoQEJsYWtlSGViZXJ0dHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQmxha2VIZWJlcnR0dC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NjM3MjkzMjc3MDE2 NDc4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts

The latest

Hebert has taken visits both around the East Coast and to programs in Big Ten Country (including Michigan and Penn State, which have not offered). The Hokies represent a major offer at this stage, but they'll want to get him onto campus before some of the other major names hop onto the offer list. The Hokies have put a lot of effort into setting their QB recruiting boards for future classes (with their top 2024 guy in the fold), and Hebert is one of many players that will get the pitch over the long term.

Game breakdown

Hebert throws an effortless deep ball, both on a rope and with some air under it, depending on the needs of the situation. He has a good feel for moving around in the pocket (even if his footwork can be a bit busy at times, particularly in his initial dropback). He is comfortable throwing all manner of routes, both deep and medium-range, across the middle or down the sidelines. He trusts his arm to fit into tight windows - risky ones even, at times - and will need to adjust to a higher speed of the game in the long run. With prototypical size, he's a very good pro-style passer.

Film