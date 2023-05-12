New Virginia Tech football offer: Blake Hebert
Virginia Tech has offered Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic 2025 quarterback Blake Herbert. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Boston College, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts
The latest
Hebert has taken visits both around the East Coast and to programs in Big Ten Country (including Michigan and Penn State, which have not offered). The Hokies represent a major offer at this stage, but they'll want to get him onto campus before some of the other major names hop onto the offer list. The Hokies have put a lot of effort into setting their QB recruiting boards for future classes (with their top 2024 guy in the fold), and Hebert is one of many players that will get the pitch over the long term.
Game breakdown
Hebert throws an effortless deep ball, both on a rope and with some air under it, depending on the needs of the situation. He has a good feel for moving around in the pocket (even if his footwork can be a bit busy at times, particularly in his initial dropback). He is comfortable throwing all manner of routes, both deep and medium-range, across the middle or down the sidelines. He trusts his arm to fit into tight windows - risky ones even, at times - and will need to adjust to a higher speed of the game in the long run. With prototypical size, he's a very good pro-style passer.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---