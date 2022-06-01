New Virginia Tech football offer: Benjamin Chandler

A two-way player who prefers playing defensive back at this stage, Chandler wrapped up an impressive freshman season for a strong private-school program in the DC area this Fall. He was offered as part of Hokie offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen's swing through the area, something of a tour de force that at the very least caught the eyes of many prospects in the region. He intends to camp in Blacksburg this Summer - which is the case for many of the Hokies' offers in the six-hour radius that is so important to the staff's recruiting effort - and that should allow VT to make a strong impression.