New Virginia Tech football offer: Benjamin Chandler
Virginia Tech has offered Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara 2025 athlete Ben Chandler. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Maryland, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Marshall
The latest
A two-way player who prefers playing defensive back at this stage, Chandler wrapped up an impressive freshman season for a strong private-school program in the DC area this Fall. He was offered as part of Hokie offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen's swing through the area, something of a tour de force that at the very least caught the eyes of many prospects in the region. He intends to camp in Blacksburg this Summer - which is the case for many of the Hokies' offers in the six-hour radius that is so important to the staff's recruiting effort - and that should allow VT to make a strong impression.
Film
