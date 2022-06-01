 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Benjamin Chandler
New Virginia Tech football offer: Benjamin Chandler

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara 2025 athlete Ben Chandler. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Marshall

The latest

A two-way player who prefers playing defensive back at this stage, Chandler wrapped up an impressive freshman season for a strong private-school program in the DC area this Fall. He was offered as part of Hokie offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen's swing through the area, something of a tour de force that at the very least caught the eyes of many prospects in the region. He intends to camp in Blacksburg this Summer - which is the case for many of the Hokies' offers in the six-hour radius that is so important to the staff's recruiting effort - and that should allow VT to make a strong impression.

Film

