New Virginia Tech football offer: Ayobami Tifase

Originally a Class of 2022 prospect from the Baltimore area (committed to Grambling State), Tifase has opted to take a prep year in the Palmetto State in hopes of playing a higher level of ball (and given he didn't have FBS offers before thee reclassification, it seems to have been a wise move). The Hokies' recruiting efforts in South Carolina have been solid in recent years, while there have been previously-uncharacteristic struggles in Maryland over the past few classes that the staff is looking to rectify. He's been very willing to visit programs around the mid-Atlantic, and it should only be a matter of time before Blacksburg is on the agenda.